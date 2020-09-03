|
|
|
Blenco Irene May 'Rene' Passed away peacefully at home on 13th August 2020, aged 96.
Will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
the Counties Crematorium,
Monday 7th September 2020 at 2pm.
Donations if desired,
to British Heart Foundation
www.bhf.org.uk/how-you-can-help/donate or
Royal National Lifeboat Institution
www.rnli.org/support-us
Enquiries to
Kevin Matthews Funeral Service,
1-5 Balmoral Road, Northampton.
NN2 6LA. Tel: 01604 792284.
www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 3, 2020