|
|
|
CARTER Irene Esme late of Earls Barton,
passed away peacefully aged 91 years at The Lakes Care Home, Duncote, Towcester on 20th April 2020.
Much loved wife of the late Ronald, mother of Jennifer and Mark and mother-in-law of John,
nanna to Kirstie, Helen, Samuel, his wife Leanne and Joseph and
great nanna to Archie and Evelyn.
There will be a family grave side service for Irene and a memorial service will be arranged later.
Enquiries and donations, if desired, in memory of Irene are for The Lakes Care Home and may be sent to John White Funeral Directors, 188/190 Watling Street East, Towcester, Northants. NN12 6DB
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Apr. 23, 2020