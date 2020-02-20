|
|
|
DEBERNARDI Irene Rose It is with a heavy and broken heart that we have to tell you our darling mum,
Irene Rose, died at home
with her family by her side on
9th February 2020, aged 83.
No longer in pain, with most of her favourite memories intact.
We'll meet again, our darling.
The funeral service will be held
on Tuesday 3rd March 2020 at
The Counties Crematorium at
12:30pm. Family flowers only. Donations for Dementia UK and Hospice at Home may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk
/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 20, 2020