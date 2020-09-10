|
|
|
CLAYSON Iris Passed away on 24th August at Northampton General Hospital, aged 93.
Wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother to David, Lynne, Jenny, Liz, Paul, Damian, Tom,
Max, Theo and Jacob.
So many happy memories of a long life, lived to the full.
Close family only at the funeral due
to the current situations.
Donations for The Church of Holy Sepulchre over 60's may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton,
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 https://hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 10, 2020