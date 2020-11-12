Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Iris Sturgeon

Iris Sturgeon Notice
Sturgeon Iris
(nee Jones) Passed away peacefully in St Christopher's Care Home Northampton on
4th November 2020,
aged 91 years.
A much loved Mum, Grandma and
Great Grandma who will be sadly missed, also many fond memories for all past Park Avenue North Playgroup children.
Due to government guidelines, a private family funeral service will be held. Should you wish to make a donation in memory of Iris, these can be made to St Christopher's Care Home and sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue Northampton
NN3 2JN. Tel (01604) 79 22 22
https://hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 12, 2020
