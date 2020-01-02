|
|
|
JACOBS Italia Sadly passed away on
19 December 2019,
aged 82 years, in Northampton General Hospital.
Devoted Wife of the late Ben Jacobs, adored Mum of Anna and Linda
and much loved Mother-in-law of
Steve and Pete.
Dearly missed and forever
in our hearts.
The Funeral Service will beheld on Tuesday 14 January 2020 at 11.00am at St Gregory's Roman Catholic Church, Park Avenue North, followed by Interment at Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
Thanks to all on the Collingtree Ward for their care and support.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Barrack Road, Northampton. NN1 3RL. Tel 01604 636297
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 2, 2020