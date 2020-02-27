Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Jackie Parish

Jackie Parish Notice
PARISH Jackie Passed away suddenly at home on 1st February 2020. Much loved wife of "Allen". The funeral service will be held at 11.00am on Friday 6th March at Kingsthorpe Cemetery Chapel followed by burial in Kingsthorpe Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations for Animals in Need and Cancer Research UK may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 27, 2020
