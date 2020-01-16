|
|
|
MATYSIAK Jadwiga Passed away peacefully on 29th December 2019.
A devoted Wife, Mother
and Grandmother
who will be greatly missed.
The funeral will be held at 12.30pm on Friday 24th January at St. Aidan RC Church, 10 Manor Road, Northampton, NN2 6QJ followed by the committal at Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. If desired, donations can be made in memory of Jadwiga to Multiple Sclerosis.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Barrack Road, Northampton, NN1 3RL. Tel: 01604 636297.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 16, 2020