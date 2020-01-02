Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
James Buswell Notice
Buswell James
(Jim) Passed away peacefully in Kettering General Hospital
on 14th December 2019
aged 71 years.
James (Jim) will be greatly missed
by his wife Pauline, son Daniel and daughter Sarah along with their families, his extended family
and many others that knew him.

The funeral service will be held on Friday 10th January 2020 at
St Mary's Church, Far Cotton
at 11:15am. Flowers or donations
for Guide Dogs for the Blind or Pulmonary Fibrosis Trust
may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue,
Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 2, 2020
