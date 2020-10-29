Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Resources
More Obituaries for James Osborne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Osborne

Notice Condolences

James Osborne Notice
Osborne James Sadly passed away on 17th October 2020, aged 75 years. Husband of Pam, father to
David, Lee, Lindsay and
Grandad to 4 grandchildren.
By request family flowers only, donations are greatly appreciated in memory of James to Cynthia Spencer Hospice for their amazing support. Donations may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors 148-150 Beech
Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN,
Telephone 01604 792222.
https://hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -