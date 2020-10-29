|
|
|
Osborne James Sadly passed away on 17th October 2020, aged 75 years. Husband of Pam, father to
David, Lee, Lindsay and
Grandad to 4 grandchildren.
By request family flowers only, donations are greatly appreciated in memory of James to Cynthia Spencer Hospice for their amazing support. Donations may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors 148-150 Beech
Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN,
Telephone 01604 792222.
https://hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 29, 2020