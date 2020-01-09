Home

Jane Faulkner Notice
Faulkner Jane Passed away suddenly on
11th November 2019.
Much loved wife,
mum and nan.
Will be sadly missed by
family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at 2.45pm on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at The Counties Crematorium.
At Jane's request, no black
to be worn please.
Family flowers only. Donations for
The Princess Trust may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 9, 2020
