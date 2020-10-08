Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Notice Condolences

Jane Waterfield Notice
WATERFIELD Jane Sandra Passed away peacefully in Northampton General Hospital on
24th September 2020,
aged 74 years after a short illness.
Beloved wife of Terry Waterfield and sister-in-law to Vicki. A private service will be held for family and close friends. Family flowers only. Donations for Cancer Research UK may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 https://hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 8, 2020
