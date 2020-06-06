Home

Janet Coe Notice
COE Janet Mary Of Weedon.
Passed away peacefully in Danetre Hospital
on 23rd May 2020
aged 74 years.
Dearly loved wife of Chris,
mum to Stephen & Angela,
Jonathan & Kate, Nana to Sarah, Matthew, Harvey, Emily and George.
Due to the current restrictions
the cremation will be for
immediate family only.
Donations in memory of Janet
for Macmillan Cancer Support and online condolence may be left at https://janetcoe.muchloved.com/
All enquiries to Heart of England
Co-operative Funeralcare,
8 High Street, Daventry, NN11 4HT,
tel 01327 707905
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 6, 2020
