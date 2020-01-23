|
|
|
Jenkins Janet Janet Jenkins sadly
passed away on the
11th January 2020,
aged 59 years.
Dearly loved wife of Nick and
Mother to Adam and Ashley.
The Funeral Service will take place
at the Counties Crematorium Milton Malsor on Tuesday 4th February at 1:15pm followed by a memorial service
at Harpole Methodist Church
at 2:00pm.
All are welcome following the
service to join the family at the
"Live and Let Live" in Harpole for a
time of sharing and refreshments.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 23, 2020