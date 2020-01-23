Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Jenkins

Notice Condolences

Janet Jenkins Notice
Jenkins Janet Janet Jenkins sadly
passed away on the
11th January 2020,
aged 59 years.
Dearly loved wife of Nick and
Mother to Adam and Ashley.
The Funeral Service will take place
at the Counties Crematorium Milton Malsor on Tuesday 4th February at 1:15pm followed by a memorial service
at Harpole Methodist Church
at 2:00pm.
All are welcome following the
service to join the family at the
"Live and Let Live" in Harpole for a
time of sharing and refreshments.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -