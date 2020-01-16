|
|
|
CRANE Jean Iris Peacefully passed away on 8th January, aged 85 years.
Much beloved Wife to Jack, dearly loved Ma to Steve and Gary
and Sister to Tony, Chris and Mick.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held
at 2.45pm on 3rd February 2020
at the Counties Crematorium.
Flowers if desired or donations for Headway Northampton may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors
148 -150 Beech Avenue,
Northampton NN3 2JN
Tel: 01604 792 222 or online
www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 16, 2020