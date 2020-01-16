Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Crane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Crane

Notice Condolences

Jean Crane Notice
CRANE Jean Iris Peacefully passed away on 8th January, aged 85 years.
Much beloved Wife to Jack, dearly loved Ma to Steve and Gary
and Sister to Tony, Chris and Mick.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held
at 2.45pm on 3rd February 2020
at the Counties Crematorium.
Flowers if desired or donations for Headway Northampton may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors
148 -150 Beech Avenue,
Northampton NN3 2JN
Tel: 01604 792 222 or online
www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -