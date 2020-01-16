|
Haynes Jean Passed away peacefully on 25th December 2019
aged 90 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Ron,
Mother to Clive, Elizabeth and Richard. Grandmother to Aimee, Jon and Nick and Great Grandmother
to Emily-Grace.
The funeral service will be held at 11.45am on Thursday 23rd January at The Counties Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Enquiries to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue,
Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk
/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 16, 2020