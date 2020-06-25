|
PARTRIDGE Jean We announce with great sadness that Jean Partridge (formerly Jean Gray,
(of Silverstone) passed away peacefully at home in Blisworth on 10th June, aged 89 years.
A much loved Mum to Judith and Rachael and a treasured Nanny, Granny and Great Grandma who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Forever with the Lord.
Family funeral and flowers only but a Thanksgiving Service will be held at a later date at Blisworth Baptist Church. Any donations in Jean's memory can be made to Marie Curie(Northampton) or Favell Day Services, via
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 https://hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 25, 2020