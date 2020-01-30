|
|
|
Smith Jean Marguerite Jean passed away peacefully on
Friday 17th January, aged 92 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Gordon,
much loved Mother, Grandmother
and Great Grandmother.
She will be greatly missed by us all.
Jean's funeral service will be on Tuesday 18th February 2020,
10.00am at The Church of
St John the Baptist, Kingsthorpe.
Followed by the committal at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton. By request family flowers only. Donations, if desired,
cheques made payable please to
St Christopher's War Memorial Care Home or Bowel & Cancer Research, may be sent to The Funeral Home of
Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton,
NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 30, 2020