Jeff Martin

Jeff Martin Notice
Martin Jeff On 27th March 2020 at home
with his family around him, Jeff
aged 85 years lost a long and
brave battle with cancer.
Beloved Father to Jason, Gabbi
and Alex, Grandfather to Rosie,
Ellen, Dara and Walter and
Father in law to Joanna,
Lauren and Ed.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Due to the restrictions placed on funerals by COVID 19 it is decided that Jeff will have a simple cremation and we will hold a celebration of his life when possible in the coming months. No flowers or donations
at this time please.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Apr. 9, 2020
