Westaway Jennifer (Jenny) of Brighton, formerly Naseby, passed away at Royal Sussex Hospital, Brighton on 7th April 2020, aged 77 years. Loving daughter of the late Biff and Madge Westaway. Private family service at Kettering Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK and the Alzheimer's Society may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J Stamp & Sons, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Apr. 16, 2020