brown Joan
(née Spencer) Died in the early hours of
26th October 2020 after a long illness at Symphony Nursing Home, Northampton at the young age of 76.
She will be sadly missed and loved always by husband Dennis and
family Harvey, Leon, Nolan, Caron,
Laval and grandchildren Paige, Georgina and Sophie.
Private family service will be held on Monday the 16th November at 9:30am at Milton Malsor Crematorium in Northampton.
If you wish to send flowers please
send to Ann Bonham & Son,
71 St Giles Street, Northampton,
NN1 1JF by 08:30 on 16th November.
Or if you would prefer you can
make a donation to the
Multiple System Atrophy Trust.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 5, 2020