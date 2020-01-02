|
Higham Joan Violet Taken from us suddenly on
December 13th. Loving Mother to
Andrew & Mark, Special Grandma to Alex and Ben. Daughter to Betty, Sister to Lynda and Colleen, Aunt to Carol and kindest person who would help
anyone in need.
Rest in peace, we will all
miss you so much.
Joans's Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 9th January 2020, 3.30pm at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton. By
request family flowers only.
All enquiries to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews,
1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284.
www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 2, 2020