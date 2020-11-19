|
|
|
SIMMONS Joan Cora Beloved daughter of the
late Percy and Elsie Norman, heavenly wife of the
late Tom (Tucker) and
adored Mum and pal of Jack.
After a load of suffering Joan
passed away very peacefully
on 5th November 2020, aged 98,
in St John's Home -
a little 'shiny sparkler' to Heaven.
Joan's funeral will be held at 2.45pm,
on Monday 23rd November, at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor, Northampton.
Family flowers only.
Please make any donations
in memory of Joan to Mind,
either via mind.org.uk
or over the phone: 020 8215 2243.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Barrack Road, Northampton,
NN1 3RL. Tel 01604 636297
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 19, 2020