SNAPES Joan Passed away peacefully at Rathgar Care Home,
in the early hours of
Thursday 30th January 2020,
aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Frank,
mother to sons Peter & David and sister to Barbara, Ivy and the late Beryl. Also grandmother to Daniel, Richard, Lauren, Leanne and David.
Joan's funeral will be held at 12.30pm on Wednesday 4th March at
The Counties Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Dementia UK may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk
/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 13, 2020