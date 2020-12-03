|
|
|
WALDER Joan Passed away
peacefully at home on
21st November 2020,
aged 88.
Beloved wife of Bob, devoted
mother to Martin and Claire,
dearest mother-in-law to Melanie
and Ian and adored grandma to
Emma, Tom, Imogen and Grace.
Joan will be remembered for her
kind, caring, generous nature and wonderful sense of humour.
She will be sadly missed by all.
A private funeral will be held.
Donations in Joan's memory to the Alzheimer's Society may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22
or online at
https://hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 3, 2020