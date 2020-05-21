|
BECKWITH John Passed away peacefully in
Northampton General Hospital after a short illness on 5th May 2020, aged 82.
Husband to Anne, Father to Owen
and Douglas and Father-In-Law
to Jane and Janet.
He will be greatly missed.
There will be a private family funeral with family flowers but, if desired, donations for the Northampton General Hospital Garden Refurbishment may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton,
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 https://hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 21, 2020