CASWELL John Passed away suddenly at Northampton
General Hospital on
the 16th May 2020, aged 74.
John was greatly loved by his wife Cheryl, his daughters, son, grandchildren, family and friends.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
God bless old boy.
Love and miss you so much, Cheryl x.
Private family funeral will be held.
A memorial service will be
held at the later date.
Donations if desired, for Diabetes UK may be made to John's JustGiving Page:
https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/CouncillorJohnCaswell
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 28, 2020
