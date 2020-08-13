|
|
|
Clayton John (Jack) Sadly passed away at home on Sunday 2nd August 2020 aged 92.
Beloved husband of Kathleen,
a loving dad to Paul and Karen,
and grandad to
Louise, Sarah and Christopher.
He was a true gentleman and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
A private funeral will be held at Nene Valley Crematorium on Friday
21st August 2020 at 4pm.
No flowers by request,
but donations, if desired,
for the Air Ambulance (WNAA)
can be made via www.theairambulanceservice.org.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 13, 2020