Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Clayton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Clayton

Notice Condolences

John Clayton Notice
Clayton John (Jack) Sadly passed away at home on Sunday 2nd August 2020 aged 92.
Beloved husband of Kathleen,
a loving dad to Paul and Karen,
and grandad to
Louise, Sarah and Christopher.
He was a true gentleman and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
A private funeral will be held at Nene Valley Crematorium on Friday
21st August 2020 at 4pm.
No flowers by request,
but donations, if desired,
for the Air Ambulance (WNAA)
can be made via www.theairambulanceservice.org.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -