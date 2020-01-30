|
COX John Raymond Passed away peacefully on
11th January at Cynthia Spencer Hospice aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of the late Doreen, loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. The funeral service will take place on Monday 10th February at the Cathedral of St Thomas & Our Lady 1.00pm followed by interment at Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
Please dress with yellow or red accessories. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
Cynthia Spencer Hospice or MIND Northampton, c/o S.E.Wilkinson & Son Funeral Directors
30 Grove Road Northampton
NN1 3LQ. Tel 01604 637852.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 30, 2020