S E Wilkinson & Son (Northampton)
30 Grove Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN1 3LQ
01604 637852
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
14:00
Abington Church
John Edwards


1930 - 2020 Notice Condolences
John Edwards Notice
Edwards John Rees
12.4.1930 - 15.2.2020 Much loved husband of Yvonne, father of David and Nigel and loving grandfather of Tyler, Milly, Annabel, Charlotte, Isabelle and James.

A rare gentle soul, he was beloved by his family and friends who will remember him always and miss him deeply.

Funeral Service will take place at
Abington Church on
Wednesday 4th March 2020 at 2pm.
Enquiries and also donations for
Great Ormond Street Hospital TGRF
may be made via S.E. Wilkinson & Son, Funeral Directors (Northampton) 01604 637852.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 27, 2020
