ellis John Arthur Ellis, John sadly passed away on 11th November 2020,
aged 77 years.
A much loved and caring husband to Brenda, he spent his retirement years in the peaceful town of Wisbech
after a long career at British Timken
in Northampton.
He was a loving father to Jeanette
and Gary, father-in-law to Lisa and
Pap to Rhys and Lewis.
An unattended funeral will be
carried out by Pure Cremation.
No flowers please.
Any cards or donations can be forwarded directly to Brenda or
online at Cancerresearchuk.org
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 26, 2020