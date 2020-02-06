Home

John White Funeral Directors (Towcester)
188/190 Watling Street East
Towcester, Northamptonshire NN12 6DB
01327 359266
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:30
Stoke Bruerne Church
John Grace Notice
GRACE John Robert Loving husband
and father, grandfather
and great-grandfather
died suddenly at
Northampton General Hospital
on Friday 24th January.
Loved by all for his teaching,
music, friendship and fun.

The funeral service will be held
at Stoke Bruerne Church on
Tuesday 11th February at 10.30 a.m.
Family flowers only.
Donations,if desired are in aid of
The British Legion &
The David Blagrove Trust
and may be sent please to
John White Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East,
Towcester, Northants.
NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 6, 2020
