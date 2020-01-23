|
|
|
JOHNSON John Albert Passed away suddenly on
7th January 2020.
Beloved husband of Linda, dad to Sally, Dave, Kay and Carol, father-in-law to Glenn, a Grandpop and Great-Grandpop. Funeral service to be held at St Michael and All Angels Church, Bugbrooke on Wednesday, 29th January 2020 at 11.30am.
Family flowers only, donations for
The British Heart Foundation may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148/150 Beech Avenue, Northampton NN3 2JN. Tel: 01604 792222.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 23, 2020