Meacock John Dearest husband of Sheila.
'What is life to me without thee'
Cherished father of Karen and Douglas. Loving grandad of Luke and Jake. Passed away peacefully at home on November 23rd, 2020, aged 89.
So many who knew him have said
"He was a lovely man."
Any donations please to Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 https://hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 3, 2020