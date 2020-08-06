|
Spittles John Passed away at
Cynthia Spencer Hospice on 15th July 2020, aged 91 years. Dearly loved Husband of Joan.
Loving Father, Step-Father,
Pappy and Grand Pappy.
At peace now, love you always. Donations in lieu of flowers
are for The Alzheimer's Society or
The Blind Veterans U.K may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN2 3JN Telephone (01604 79 22 22) https://hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 6, 2020