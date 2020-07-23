|
Tinker John Passed away peacefully at NGH on 13th July 2020,
aged 73.
Loving Pappy to Edith.
Husband to Maddalena (Mandy).
Father to Danielle and Natasha.
Father-in-law to Mark and Ben.
"A quiet sleep and a sweet dream
now the long tricks over."
A private family funeral will take place with family flowers only.
Donation, if desired,
to British Heart Foundation
may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue, NN3 2JN.
Tel (01604) 79 22 22.
https://hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 23, 2020