|
|
|
VARELLAS John On 22nd May 2020,
John aged 78 years
of Northampton
peacefully passed away.
A much loved Dad, Brother and Uncle, he will be greatly missed.
John's funeral service will be held on 9th June at 3.30pm at
Counties Crematorium, Northampton.
The funeral service is for
family members only please.
Family flowers only please,
donations are for Dementia UK
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road,
Corby NN17 2DE 01536 203076.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 6, 2020