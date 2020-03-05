Home

WARREN John Sadly passed away on
15th February 2020,
aged 79 years.
Beloved husband to Susan,
loving father to Paul and Dawn and father-in-law to Veronica and Mark.
Much loved Grandad to Josef,
Joshua, Harry and George. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him.
The Funeral Service will be held at Towcester Road Cemetery Chapel on Thursday 12th March at 12.00pm followed by a burial
at Duston Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired for Diabetes UK or
Kidney Research UK may be sent
to the funeral home of
Richard Finch and Sons,
77 Military Road, Northampton.
NN1 3ET. 01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 5, 2020
