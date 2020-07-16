|
|
|
Watson John On 28th June 2020,
John Wakefield,
aged 85 years.
Much loved husband of 62 years and best friend for 67 years of Shirley.
Loving and devoted father of Matthew. At rest after a long hard battle bravely fought. Forever in our thoughts.
A private family funeral will be held. Family Flowers only. Donations,
if desired can be made payable to Alzheimers Research and sent to
Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors
71 St Giles Street,
Northampton,
NN1 1JF.
Telephone 01604 634368.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 16, 2020