Wedgbrow John Passed away peacefully at Northampton General Hospital 29th May 2020,
aged 74 years.

A very much loved Father of Paul
and Father-in-Law of Janet,
Grandad of Jack and Oliver and
Great Grandad of Lyla and Harrison
and will also be greatly missed
by Oliver's partner Sophie.

A private funeral service will be held.

All inquiries please to
Mark Elliott Funeral Services,
Rose House, 79 St Giles Street,
Northampton NN1 1JF
Telephone 01604 620662.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 11, 2020
