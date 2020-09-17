|
Bilton Joyce Sadly but peacefully
passed away on
Thursday 10th September, aged 96 years.
Devoted Wife of the late Norman. Loving Mum to Joy & Bob,
Angela & David and Denise & John.
A lovely Nan to Samantha & Nigel, Stuart and Kerri.
Great Nan to Daniel and Luke.
Loving Sister of Sylvia.
A graveside service is to be held for Joyce at Kingsthorpe Cemetery on Wednesday 30th September
at 11:00am.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Barrack Road, Northampton,
NN1 3RL, 01604 636297.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 17, 2020