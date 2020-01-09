|
|
|
ROWLEY Joyce
(Joy) Passed away at
John Radcliffe Hospital
at Oxford, on 31st December 2019.
Much loved wife of Dave and
Mother to Karen, Joanne and Paul,
a dear Grandmother and
Great Grandmother.
Our love will always be with you and
we will miss you so much.
Funeral service on
Thursday 16th January at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor at 1.15pm.
Floral tributes or donations for
Cancer Research UK may be sent
to the funeral home of
Richard Finch and Sons
77 Military Road, Northampton
NN1 3ET 01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 9, 2020