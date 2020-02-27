Home

Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Joyce Underwood Notice
Underwood Joyce Alice Passed away on 14th February 2020. Aged 92.
Beloved Sister to Ray and Marion.
Sadly missed.
Reunited with her loved ones.
Joyce's Funeral Service will be held
on Friday 6th March, 1.00pm at
Kingsthorpe Cemetery Chapel. followed by interment in
Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
Flowers, if desired, may be sent please to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 27, 2020
