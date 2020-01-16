|
|
|
DUNMORE Judith Passed away following a short illness
on 9th January 2020, aged 95 years.
Much loved and missed
by all her family.
A memorial service for the life of
Judith Dunmore will be held at 11.15am
on Monday 27th January 2020 at the
Quaker Meeting House, Wellington
Street, Northampton, NN1 3AS.
We would love to see you there -
if you can't come please think
of us at that time.
Kathleen and John
Donations in memory of Judith may
be made to Age UK, Northampton.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 16, 2020