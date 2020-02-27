|
RUSSELL Judy Passed away peacefully at
Cynthia Spencer Hospice, on
18th February 2020, aged 64.
Much loved wife, mother
and grandmother.
The Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday 11th March at 2.00pm at
St Peter & St Paul Church,
Weedon, NN7 4ED.
Family flowers only please, donations,
if desired, for BAAS Educational Trust providing quality education to less privileged children in India and Cynthia Spencer Hospice may be sent to,
John White Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East, Towcester
Tel: 01327 359266
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 27, 2020