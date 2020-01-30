|
FINNEY Julia Ann Passed away in
Northampton General Hospital on 20th January 2020, aged 84 years.
Much loved wife of the late John,
loving mum of James and David,
mother in law of Kay and Tracey.
Devoted grandmother to Amy, Lucy, Hannah, Matthew and Laura.
The funeral service will be held on
Friday 14th February at
The Counties Crematorium at 11.00am.
Family flowers only. Donations for Dementia UK may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton,
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 30, 2020