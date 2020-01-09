|
Moriarty Julie Diane Passed away peacefully on
31st December 2019.
Very special Daughter to
Maureen & the Late Eddie.
Much loved Sister, Aunty,
Cousin & Friend to many.
Safe in the Arms of Jesus.
Reunited with her beloved Dad
& all her loved ones.
Goodnight, God bless xx
Julie's Mortal Remains will be received into St Gregory the Great RC
Church, Northampton, on Thursday 23rd January 2020 at 5.00pm.
The Funeral Service and
Requiem Mass will be held on Friday 24th January at 10.00am followed by interment in Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
By request family flowers only. Donations if desired, cheques made
payable please to The Royal Mencap Society may be sent to
The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe,
Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 9, 2020