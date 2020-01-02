|
|
|
PHILLIPS June
(nee Perrin) Passed away peacefully at Northampton General Hospital
on 23rd December 2019
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Albert, much loved mother of Christine and Lee.
Reunited with her daughter Lesley and son, the recently deceased Colin Ward.
Will be missed so much.
The funeral service will take place
on Thursday 9th January 2020
at The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor 1.15pm.
Flowers may be sent c/o
S.E.Wilkinson & Son
Independent Funeral Directors
30 Grove Road
Northampton NN1 3LQ.
Tel 01604 637852.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 2, 2020