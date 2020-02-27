|
|
|
NEWMAN Kate Passed away on
12th February 2020 at Northampton General Hospital, age 66 years,
following a brave
and long fought battle.
Beloved Wife, Mother, Granny, Sister and friend, she will leave a huge
hole in all our hearts.
Kate's funeral service will be held
on Thursday 5th March 2020
at The Counties Crematorium
at 12:30 pm. Flowers welcome. Donations for Macmillan Nurses
may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue,
Northampton,
NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 27, 2020