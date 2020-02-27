Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Resources
More Obituaries for Kate Newman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kate Newman

Notice Condolences

Kate Newman Notice
NEWMAN Kate Passed away on
12th February 2020 at Northampton General Hospital, age 66 years,
following a brave
and long fought battle.
Beloved Wife, Mother, Granny, Sister and friend, she will leave a huge
hole in all our hearts.

Kate's funeral service will be held
on Thursday 5th March 2020
at The Counties Crematorium
at 12:30 pm. Flowers welcome. Donations for Macmillan Nurses
may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue,
Northampton,
NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -